Two in Chaguanas court for shooting offences

Two men appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday for multiple shooting offences, a police release said.

Nicholas Reid, 28, from Cunupia and Nevash Maraj, 20, from Las Lomas, were charged with several offences, including shooting with intent, possession of firearms and possession of firearms to endanger lives. They were charged with eight offences in total.

Reid was remanded in custody, and Maraj was granted bail of $350,000. The matter was adjourned to September 22.

The release on Friday said the two victims were in their vehicle in Chase Village on August 22 when another vehicle pulled up alongside and a man armed with a gun got out. The gunman shot at the victims several times and hit their vehicle.

The victims escaped to the Freeport police station, chased by the gunmen. At the station, the victims pointed out the attackers’ vehicle to the police, who chased it along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The two suspects were eventually intercepted and police found a Smith and Wesson revolver and three spent shells in the vehicle.

In a separate incident on Thursday evening, police in Petit Valley found a Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition at a house on Simeon Road. Investigations are ongoing.