Two held, police injured as Trincity chase ends in crash

Two police officers are in hospital after they crashed their police car while chasing bandits in Trincity on Sunday night.

Police said the officers were on patrol in Arouca at around 8.40 pm when they received a report of a robbery in the area.

The bandits used a black Nissan Almera to escape. The police saw the car and chased it before crashing into a wall at the corner of Fourth Rowland Avenue and Cane Farm Junction.

The officers were injured and were taken to the Arima Hospital.

Police from the Arouca Police Station and the North-Central Division Task Force were called in and arrested two men believed to be the bandits.

They were taken to the Arouca Police Station, where they are expected to be questioned.

Police from the Northern Division Crime Scene Investigations Unit visited the scene and are continuing enquiries.