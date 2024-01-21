Two held minutes after robbing Sangre Grande fish vendor

News

A man and his teenage accomplice were arrested by police in Sangre Grande minutes after robbing a fish vendor.

The suspects aged 20 and 18 were arrested by officers of the Eastern Division Task Force (EDTF) after the vendor reported that he was ambushed by two men while driving his van.

At around 12.20 pm on January 18, the vendor was driving along Rampartap Trace, Coalmine, Sangre Grande when two men emerged from some nearby bushes and held him up at gunpoint.

The vendor, fearing for his life, stopped his vehicle.

The men stole his cellular phone and $3,500 before escaping.

The vendor reported the incident to police shortly after and officers held the suspects in some bushes a short distance away.

Police recovered the stolen items and seized a home-made shotgun and one round of ammunition.

PC Lezama is continuing enquiries.