Two held after cops destroy Tamana ganja field

SEIZED: A Draco assault rifle and seven rounds of 7.62 calibre ammunition were seized by police during a marijuana eradication exercise on February 8. – Photo courtesy TTPS

OFFICERS of the Eastern Division’s Gang and Intelligence Unit on February 8, arrested two suspected marijuana cultivators, destroyed thousands of full-grown marijuana trees and seized an assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition.

According to police reports, between the hours of 4 am and 6 pm on February 8, Eastern Division officers as well as officers from the Multi-Operational Police Section (MOPS) journeyed over 12 kilometres into a forested area off Romain Trace, Guaico, Tamana, where they found a camp. The police officers saw two men in a nearby marijuana field with approximately 1,024 full-grown trees being cultivated on about four acres of land.

Officers arrested the two and found and seized a Draco assault rifle fitted with a laser-scope and seven rounds of 7.62 ammunition. The officers spent several hours destroying the marijuana trees. Investigations are ongoing.

Marijuana trees, in grow bags, which were found in the Tamana forest by police during a marijuana eradication exercise on February 8. – Photo courtesy TTPS