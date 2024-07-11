Two gunned down in separate incidents in Morvant, Belmont

News

TWO men were gunned down in separate incidents in Morvant and Belmont.

On July 10, Antonio Lorenzo Taylor, 28, of Stevenville, Las Alturas, Morvant, was shot dead.

Police said around 9 pm on July 10 they responded to gunshots heard at Chinapoo Road, off Laventille Road, Chinapoo Village, Morvant.

When they arrived they saw Taylor lying on his back in a drain on the eastern side of the road with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found one deformed and 14 5.56 mm spent shell casings.

Investigators believe Taylor’s killing was gang-related.

In another incident on July 11 Shaquille Parreira, 26, of LP 37 Upper Belmont Valley Road, Belmont, was shot dead.

Police said around 6.30 am on July 11 Parreira was waiting for transport along that same road.

A white vehicle pulled up and a lone gunman got out and shot at Parreira, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe his killing was gang-related.

They recovered several 5.56 mm shells.

Investigations in both murders are ongoing.