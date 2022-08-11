Two familes evicted to make way for Tobago airport

Tobago

A 3D look at the proposed expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. Image courtesy Ministry of Works and Transport

Wickedness to the highest order.

This was how some residents of Crompston Trace, Bon Accord, described the eviction of two families in the area on Thursday as work continues on the $1.2 billion ANR Robinson airport expansion project.

The residents, who had been given eviction notices, claimed they had not been given enough time to seek alternative accommodation.

“This thing has been badly handled from day one. I don’t know what they want people to do. I don’t even know where I going to live now,” one evicted resident told Newsday.

Another angry resident shouted, “This is real wickedness, boy. People really eh have no compassion again.”

The drama unfolded around 7am when workers from China Railway Construction Ltd, the main contractors for the project, entered the families’ homes and began removing appliances and other items.

A short time later, Canaan/Bon Accord assemblyman Joel Sampson arrived. He condemned the action.

“We stand in defence of the people of Tobago, because this is very inhumane. We have people now coming into the people’s homes to move their stuff out,” he said.

“Look at what is going on, the Chinese….I want persons in the diaspora to see what is going on. This is sad and I don’t agree with it.”

Sampson called on the Prime Minister, as a Tobagonian, to intervene.