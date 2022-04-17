Two deaths, 223 new covid cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Two elderly men with multiple comorbidities died due to covid19 related illness over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry’s update on Saturday.

Their deaths brought the country’s total covid19 fatality rate to 3,800.

There were 223 new cases from samples taken between April 13 and 15, which brought the country’s total to 142,076.

There were 150 people in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital and 6,240 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, ten people were discharged from public health facilities while 146 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 131,870, and the number of active cases to 6,406.