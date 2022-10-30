Two dead, one wounded after Caroni bar shooting

News

Police are probing the murders of two men and the wounding of another at a bar in Caroni early on Sunday morning.

Police said officers of the Caroni police station were on patrol on the Caroni South Bank Road, at around 4.10 am when they heard gunshots and saw people running.

The officers went to the car park of a nearby bar where they saw the bodies of Akil Nesbit, 36, in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota Corolla and Ruben Sabarbruce, 27, on the ground outside the car.

Police also found a man bleeding in the backseat of the car.

Officers took Sabarbruce and the wounded man to the Mt Hope Hospital where Sabarbruce was declared dead at around 4.26 am.

The wounded man remained warded up to 11 am on Sunday.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Nesbit dead.

Crime scene investigators found 20 spent shells.

Police have not established any motive for the murders.