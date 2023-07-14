Two dead in Arima in ‘gang-related’ shooting

News

Rawson Arcia

Two men were gunned down in Arima on Thursday night in what police said was a gang-related attack.

Police said Reuben “Beaver” or “Tallman” Jones, 40, of Mendez Trace, Samaroo Village, Arima, and Rawson “Boyo” Arcia, also 40, of Building 4, Trou Macaque Road, Laventille were killed while liming at Jones’s house.

At around 10.20 pm, police were told, the men were at the end of the street and returned to Jones’s house.

While they were there, gunshots were heard and the men were found dead in separate rooms.