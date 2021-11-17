Two dead after Port of Spain shooting

News

File photo –

Two cousins were gunned down at their Port of Spain home on Tuesday night.

Police said Rashidi Haynes, 32, and Bryan St Louis, 44, were at home at Lodge Street, Port of Spain, at around 11.30 pm when they were shot several times.

A relative who was in another room heard the gunshots, found both men bleeding and called the police.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force and CID went to the house with a district medical officer, who declared both men dead.

Police said crime scene investigators found a number of spent shells, including several shotgun shells.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 is continuing enquiries.