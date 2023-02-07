Two COVID deaths in two weeks Loop Barbados

Two COVID deaths in two weeks Loop Barbados
Coronavirus

Barbados has recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths this year.

This moves the total number of COVID deaths to 573, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Of the 2,109 tests conducted between January 21 and February 3, 2023, 277 persons tested positive.

Eleven people have been hospitalised and 39 of the COVID-positive patients are minors.

