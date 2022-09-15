Two children among six shot in Sangre Grande

News

File photo

Two children were among six people shot during a wake at a house in Sangre Grande on Wednesday night.

Police said the mourners were gathered at a home at Damarie Hill, Blake Avenue, at around 10.30 pm when men drove up in a car.

One of the men got out with an assault rifle and shot at the mourners.

Two children, three and six, were wounded in the attack. Four other people were taken to the

Sangre Grande Hospital, where they remained up to Thursday morning.

Police from the Sangre Grande CID visited and remained at the scene up to Thursday morning with crime scene investigators.