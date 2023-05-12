Two charged for trying to defraud cop with land scheme

News

File photo –

Two people have been remanded into custody after they appeared before a magistrate to face charges of fraud and forgery when they tried to sell a plot of land they did not own to a senior policeman.

Police said the first division officer saw an advertisement for land for sale in Santa Cruz in a newspaper late last year and called the number provided.

The officer made arrangements to meet the people who advertised the land for sale.

He met a man and woman who claimed to be the owners of the land at an attorney’s office, where they showed him a deed, passports and national Identification Cards which they claimed to own.

The officer became suspicious as there were several inconsistencies in the story of how the acquired the land and made a report to the Fraud Squad who launched an investigation.

The investigation revealed that the deed, ID cards and passports were all forged.

Police arranged a sting operation last Thursday and arrested the man and woman at Long Circular Mall, St James.

They were charged with a total of seven charges which include forgery by possession, uttering a forged document and conspiracy to commit fraud.

They appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday to face the charges.

Police suspect the man and woman held are part of a larger network of fraudsters who use forged documents to defraud the public.