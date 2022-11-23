Two charged for Tobago SRP’s murder

News

Kadisha Hearn – PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A man and woman have been charged with the murder of Special Reserve Police (SRP) constable Kyle Lashley who was shot dead during a robbery in Tobago on November 12.

A police media release on Wednesday reported that Kadisha Hearn, 28, from Carenage and Akini Greig, 24, from Mt St George, Tobago were arrested and charged for Lashley’s murder.

Lashley was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Les Coteaux, Tobago and robbed of his gold chain.

In a separate case, police charged was a 17-year-old Port of Spain teen for the murder of Raffina Khan, 61, on October 29.

The release also reported that Tevin Diaz, 30, was charged for the murder of Chaguanas taxi driver Mitra Bhola.

Akini Greig. – PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Bhola was shot dead outside his New Settlement, Chaguanas home on November 13.

Police also reported that 32-year-old Lennard Ramsammy, of Diego Martin, was charged with the murder of Ajala Donaldson in Pleasantville on November 25.

Police from the Cold Case Unit also charged Rajendra Rampaul, 38, for the murder of Ashma Naimool in 2015.

Naimool was last seen alive in Tacarigua but her body was never found.

In the release acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob commended homicide investigators noting that the charges were testament of the commitment of officers in tackling violent crimes.

He added that the police would continue to use all scientific tools to assist in the fight against crime, referring to the training of 40 crime scene investigation (CSI) officers in Blood Pattern Analysis last Thursday.

“I am confident that a former trickle will turn into a steady flow of solved murders, as we continue to invest in training and development, thereby building a cadre of technically competent detectives, who will be assisted by using scientific approaches and technology to solve homicides.

“The CSI officers are now better equipped to gather evidence that allows them to offer pertinent information and more effective collaboration with the pathologist.”