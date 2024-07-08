Two Caribbean Destinations Named Among Top 10 Family Beach Vacation Ideas

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. July 16, 2024: San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Turks & Caicos have secured spots in the latest TripAdvisor Top 10 beach vacation ideas for families. San Juan claimed the number 2 position, while Turks & Caicos landed in 7th place. Leading the list is Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA. Crete, Greece, ranked third, with O’ahu, Hawaii, in fourth place. Zanzibar, Tanzania, took fifth, and San Diego, CA, came in sixth. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, secured 8th place, Cancun, Mexico, 9th, and Pensacola, Florida, rounded out the list in 10th place.

Here’s what you need to know about choosing either Puerto Rico or Turks & Caicos for your next family vacation:

Beautiful beach views of Puerto Rico’s pristine turquoise waters.

Who should go: Families seeking a tropical vacation with a rich cultural experience.

The beach scene: Condado and Isla Verde beaches offer calm, clear waters and bustling stretches of sand, each with a unique vibe. Condado, located in the city center, is surrounded by high-rise hotels and trendy restaurants, with colorful loungers and umbrellas for rent. Isla Verde Beach, near the airport, offers a more relaxed atmosphere with large palm trees providing ample shade.

Don’t miss: Visit Castillo San Felipe del Morro, where kids under 15 enter free. This ancient fortress is steeped in history, best explored with a ranger-led tour.

Restaurant report: Enjoy street food at the kiosks at Piñones, a scenic boardwalk and bike trail near Playa Torrecillas. Try the alcapurrias at Kiosko El Boricua, and savor mofongo at Pannes. For seafood lovers, El Nuevo Acuario is a must-visit.

Where to stay: Stay at the 352 Guest House Hotel Boutique in Old San Juan for a mix of beach time and city sights. For a blend of pool and beach time, La Concha Renaissance Resort offers three pools and access to Condado Beach.

Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos Islands

Who should go: Those seeking relaxed tropical beaches and abundant snorkeling opportunities.

The beach scene: Grace Bay Beach, with its 12 miles of calm waves and sugar-white sand, frequently tops “best beaches” lists. Families also enjoy other island beaches like Little Water Cay (Iguana Island), Pine Cay, Parrot Cay, and West Caicos, known for their low tides.

Don’t miss: Strong swimmers should snorkel through Bight Reef to see turtles, rays, and coral. Alternatively, take a catamaran tour to explore more remote reefs.

Restaurant report: Enjoy fried conch at Da Conch Shack, where you can pick your own conch from the nearby sandbar. For a Caribbean-Italian dining experience, visit Vita Restaurant, perched atop jagged rocks with ocean views.

Where to stay: Windsong on The Reef offers complimentary water activities like paddleboarding and kayaking. Alternatively, the all-inclusive Beaches Turks and Caicos features an on-site waterpark and bunk rooms for kids, plus 19 restaurants for parents to enjoy without added costs.

Plan your next family vacation to these Caribbean paradises for an unforgettable beach experience.

Save 50.0% on select products from HCYJkluc with promo code 50MBLHAJ, through 7/14 while supplies last.