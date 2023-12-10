Two bodies found in Cunupia

News

File photo –

Two bodies were found in Cunupia on Saturday after tip-offs to the police.

One is believed to be missing municipal police officer Dylan Mohammed.

Around 1.50 pm the Cunupia police received a report about a body found at a river at Warren Road Extension. The man was found tied up and partially submerged in the river with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

While not yet confirmed, police believed the body was that of San Fernando municipal police officer of San Pedro, Rio Claro. He drove a red Suzuki Grand Vitara which was found in a street behind the Cunupia Police Station.

Relatives of Mohammed grew concerned when he did not return home on Friday night and calls to his cell phone went unanswered and unreturned.

Another tip-off led to Cunupia police to the body of a man whose hands and feet were tied around 9.30 am in a drain on Mt Plaisir Road, Cunupia.

The man is yet to be identified.