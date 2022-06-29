Twenty-seven guns seized, businessman, driver charged

News

San Fernando businessman Damian Laing, 43, was charged with transferring a gun to his driver Brian Lendor.

He was expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy TTPS

An enquiry into the illegal transfer of a gun and ammunition led to the arrest of a San Fernando businessman and his driver.

A police media release on Wednesday reported that officers of the Southern Division Operation and Intelligence Unit and the Southern Division Task Force visited a restaurant in South Park, San Fernando, on June 24. There they arrested 26-year-old Brian Lendor for having a Smith and Wesson .380 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.

Lendor was not the holder of a firearm user’s licence (FUL).

Police from the Southern Division CID launched a probe and arrested his employer, 43-year-old businessman Damian Laing.

Brian Lendor, 26, of Mayaro was charged with the possession of a gun and ammunition and resisting arrest after he was found with a Smith and Wesson pistol on June 24.

Lendor is not the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL).

Photo courtesy TTPS

The release reported that the FUL, 27 guns and 800 rounds of ammunition were found and seized.

Laing was charged with transferring a gun and ammunition to Lendor. He was expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.

Lendor was charged with possession of a gun and ammunition and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty and was denied bail.

The matter is expected to continue on July 20.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Winchester, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip, with supervision from Sgts Williams and Wilkinson.