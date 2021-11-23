Twenty-one deaths, 682 more cases of covid19

News

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 21 more people have died and another 682 tested positive for covid19 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from the virus has reached 1,998 since March last year.

Tuesday’s statement said active cases are now at 8,947, 252 more than the 8,695 reported in Monday’s update.

As of Tuesday, TT has registered 302 deaths and 9,646 cases of covid19 in November.

Currently 529 people are in hospital, 129 in step-down facilities, 82 in state quarantine and 7,607 home self-isolation.

There have been 66,975 positive results from the 438,193 tests carried out at both public and private facilities.

The ministry reported 595,655 people have been vaccinated with a two-dose regimen, while 639,053 have received the first of two doses.

Another 41,230 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making a total of 636,885 people who have completed a course of vaccinations.

In addition, 13,523 people have received an additional primary dose.

Of patients in the parallel health care system, 91.7 per cent (5,346 of 5, 830 between July 2 and November 3) have not been fully vaccinated.