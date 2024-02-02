TV6 GM: Snr Supt Alexander ordered not to appear on Beyond the Tape

News

Snr Supt Roger Alexander. FILE PHOTOS – AYANNA KINSALE

SNR Supt Roger Alexander, the police co-host of the Beyond the Tape crime talk-show which is aired on CCN TV6, was instructed by the TTPS, not to appear on the Thursday edition of the show.

This was confirmed in TV6’s 7 pm news on Thursday.

CCN TV6 journalist Juhel Browne reported that the station’s general manager Richard Purcell had said the producer responsible for the Beyond the Tape show, was contacted by Alexander, who told her he was instructed not to appear in the Thursday segment of the show.

“The producer then contacted the TTPS’ corporate communications department and this (the instruction for Alexander not to appear on the show) was confirmed,” Purcell said during an interview aired on the TV6 news report.

The Beyond the Tape crime talk-show is co-hosted Monday-Friday by Alexander and TV6 journalist Marlan Hopkinson.

News of Alexander being instructed not to appear on the show, came a day after vice chairman of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on National Security, Independent Senator Dr Paul Richards, expressed shock that utterances by a “uniformed presenter” on the Beyond the Tape show were not in alignment with the TTPS.

At the time, Richards was directing his queries to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher who appeared before the JSC on Wednesday. Harewood-Christopher later admitted to being concerned about the show’s direction, and she also revealed that the show was now under review.

TV6 GM Purcell, according to the TV6 news report on Thursday evening, said the station is unaware if this instruction for Alexander to not appear on the show, was only for the Thursday edition, or for the rest of this week, or indefinitely.

Purcell added that efforts by TV6 to reach Commissioner Harewood-Christopher for clarification, proved unsuccessful.