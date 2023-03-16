Tunapuna man shot dead in yard of his home

News

A 34-year-old man was shot dead in Tunapuna on Wednesday night.

Police said relatives of Keon Alexander were at their home at St Thomas Street, Tunapuna at around 9 pm when they heard gunshots and saw Alexander bleeding in the front yard.

Police from the Tunapuna station who were on patrol nearby received a report and visited the scene.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II also visited the scene with a district medical officer who ordered Alexander’s body removed to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy.

Crime scene investigators reportedly found 25 spent shells and two live rounds of ammunition. No arrest has been made, up to publication time.