Tunapuna man gunned down

Two months after he survived a shooting on First Trace, Tunapuna, a 29-year-old man was gunned down near the same place on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of a shooting at the corner of First Trace and Maingot Road, Tunapuna, at around 1.20 pm. Officers of the Tunapuna CID and homicide investigators found Shazim Hadiboodean, aka “GT,” bleeding on the ground.

A district medical officer declared Hadiboodean dead.

Last November Hadiboodean was shot in the right shoulder while liming with friends.

Crime scene investigators found 147 spent shells at the scene of

that shooting.

When Newsday visited last November, residents raised concerns over the frequency of shootings at the time.

Police in Tunapuna said it was difficult to patroldifferent neighbourhoods, given the network of side streets and back roads, which provide an easy escape for criminals.