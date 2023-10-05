TUCO hosts Calypso History Month thanksgiving service

News

Black Stalin – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The celebrations for Calypso History Month continued on Wednesday with the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation’s (TUCO) thanksgiving celebrations.

The celebrations were held at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah.

TUCO’s general secretary Shirlane Hendrickson said a prayer was said by Rance Johnson and TUCO’s south/central zone vice chair Victoria “Queen Victoria” Cooper-Rahim sang World Peace and One Day at a Time.

The service also included tributes to late calypsonians Winston “Explainer” Henry; Kenrick “Lord Creator” Patrick; Francine “Singing Francine” Edwards; Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste, Mark Akini Nottingham; Denyse Plummer; and Kenneth “Kaiso KP” Philips.

Philips died on September 22 and his funeral was held on October 4.

Hendrickson said the service paid homage to their contributions to the artform.

UTT lecturers Dr Hollis Liverpool and Dr Kela Francis attended the event as well as Carnival museum representative Rosalind Gabriel. There were 14 representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

Decon Rev Patricia St Bernard brought greetings on behalf of the Anglican Diocese, Deacon Lennox Toussaint on behalf of the RC archdiocese and Lady Adanna for the Council of Orisha Elders.

The month’s theme this year is Reigniting the Calypso Magic.

A release about TUCO’s history month said: “For years we have embraced this period to remember and celebrate our cherished calypso pioneers – the chantuelles, whose courage and zeal laid the foundation for the calypso artistes of today.

“The month stands as a beacon, illuminating the significant role of calypso and undertaken in enriching the Caribbean literary and oral tradition, contributing profoundly to our socio-cultural evolution.”