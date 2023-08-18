TUCO elections on August 19

News



The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) will hold its national executive elections on August 19 at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain and at the Mt Pleasant Community Centre, Tobago.

The election will take place from 9 am-5 pm.

Dr Rudolph Ottley and MC “Bro Mark” Morris Edwards will challenge sitting president Ainsley King for the position.

Last year, Morel “Luta” Peters challenged the organisation for its failure to hold a by-election after the death of its president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba in 2021. In 2021, members of TUCO and Pan Trinbago held a meeting condemning the presidents of these organisations for not calling elections.

Denis Lasana Cox, Rannie “King Soul” Peters and Steve “Ras Kommanda” are vying for the position of vice president.

Four positions are unopposed: general secretary (Shirlane Hendrickson), assistant treasurer (Melissa Williams-Campbell), PRO (Rondell Donowa) and marketing manager (Devon Seale).

A release listing the names of the candidates and their positions said all financial members eligible to vote were required to present a valid form of national ID to vote.

Candidates:

President: Ainsley King, MC Morris “Bro Mark” Edwards, Rudolph Ottley

Vice president: Denis Lasana Cox, Rannie “King Soul” Peters, Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall

General secretary: Shirlane Hendrickson (unopposed)

Assistant general secretary: Kenneth “Punchin” Thomas, Natalie Ann Ramdwar

Treasurer: Anthony Johnson, Judy Benicourt, Robert “Comrade Deene” Deene

Assistant treasurer: Melissa Williams-Campbell (unopposed)

Public relations officer: Rondell Donawa (unopposed)

Assistant public relations officer: Meguella Simon, Sherma Orr-Watkins

Marketing manager: Devon Seale (unopposed)

Education and research officer: Alicia Richards, Gary Cordner, Meagan Sylvester

Welfare officer: Carlston “Calypso Kerr” Kerr, Karene Asche

Trustees (two): Ann-Marie “Twiggy” Parks-Kojo, Bernice Carr, Brian London, Carey “Kinte” Stephens, Hamidullah Wahid, Joseph Adams