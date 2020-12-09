Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association’s (TTUTA’s) Tobago Officer Bradon Roberts says the Tobago-arm of the association can not grade the island’s first virtual school term as there are “too many unknowns.”
TTUTA Tobago gives first virtual school term a ‘U’ grade
