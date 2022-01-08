TTUTA to meet THA education officials again

Tobago

Secretary of Education Zorisha Hackett. – THA

TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago officials are expected to meet with the THA’s Division of Education, Research and Technology for a second time on Monday.

The meeting will include the Administrator and other technical staff of the division. It is a follow-up from last Tuesday’s meeting and will further address other pertinent issues, says Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett.

According to Hackett, last Tuesday’s introductory meeting covered: “Improving management of data and personal files, training for staff at the division, a commitment on all sides to working together to improve the operations and working relationships, recognition of longstanding challenges such as school maintenance and the relocation of Scarborough Secondary School, acknowledging the importance of policy development to deal with issues such as teachers’ increments, gratuity, regularisation, acting and other appointments, shared commitment to continue dialogue with the union and covid19 protocols (guidelines for cases) that are practical to Tobago.”

Last Wednesday, TTUTA’s Tobago officer Bradon Roberts told Newsday that he felt optimistic after the meeting. He said there is an opportunity where “everybody can win.”