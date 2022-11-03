TTUTA: School is sacred ground

News

Martin Lum Kin’s goal as TTUTA president is to improve the union’s public image. – Marvin Hamilton

TTUTA newly-elected president Martin Lum Kin reacted to a video of small children cowering from nearby gunfire at Rose Hill RC Primary School by saying the school was “sacred ground” and urging gangsters to put down their guns and live in peace. He spoke to Newsday on Thursday, the day after the country was shocked by a online post showing a teacher telling her young pupils to stay on the floor and calmly explaining that two gangs were exchanging gun shots nearby.

Lum Kin commended the unidentified female teacher and her principal and other staff for having instituted drills by pupils in case of gunfire.

“It is very disturbing this happened near a school which is supposed to be a safe haven where students should have the best days of their lives. We are very concerned, but mindful of the reality.

“Gunplay has been getting closer and closer to the school compound.”

He said the school had been closed for a while after the shooting but short-term measures were needed.

Lum Kin commended the Ministry of Education for providing counselling for staff and pupils.

“We are looking forward to meeting the ministry, Catholic Board of Education, Ministry of National Security, police service, and all community-based organisations.”

He said school was an important part of the community, while noting that teachers must feel safe at that location in order to teach their pupils.

Lum Kin said short-term measures were needed to bring relief to teachers, school administrators and pupils.

Asked about specific concrete measures, he replied, “The idea of relocation or police posts has to be discussed (by the ministry) with TTUTA.”

Newsday asked if he had any message to the gunmen.

“TTUTA would like to say to those persons, ‘Please put down the guns.'” He said incidents such as at Rose Hill were very sad to see happening.

“TTUTA would like to say, please put down the guns. Have a level of truce, or even to have schools and the environment to be safe zones.

“In the first instance, let’s stop the violence.”

Lum Kin urged peace in the community.

“We deem school to be sacred grounds, where learning, teaching and development take place.

“Around the school should be sacred ground where people feel safe.” He pledged TTUTA’s help towards ensuring teachers have a safe working environment.

Lum Kin commended all school administrators and teachers who were persevering under difficult circumstances. “TTUTA will be there for you.” He commended the Rose Hill female teacher for acting in such a calm manner under very trying conditions, possibly even exposing herself to risk. “I know teachers do this on a daily basis. They put themselves second and the students first.”

He said TTUTA was arranging to meet the Ministry of Education over the incident.