TTUTA on meeting with THA: ‘We left with clear perspectives’

Tobago

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts.

TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago officials once again met with the THA’s Division of Education, Research and Technology on Monday.

The meeting, w​​hich included the administrator and other technical staff of the division, w​​as a follow-up from their first meeting on January 4.

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts, speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, said he was optimistic after the second meeting.

“It was indeed a good meeting and we left with clear perspectives of things to be done.”

Without going into details, he said the meeting looked at the operational issues that are affecting teachers, where the relationship between the division and the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) is concerned.

“So in that whole operation, the division would have some things to sort out and there are some things that we would like to get some clarity from the TSC on as we continue to advocate for our teachers.”