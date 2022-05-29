TTUTA announces nominees for elections in October

News

TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas.

The Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) announced on Friday, six nominees for its elections carded for October 18.

Speaking to Newsday, TTUTA’s president Antonia-Tekah De Freitas said she just wants the association keep advancing. She is not phased by the elections since it happens every three years.

The nominees for president are: Martin Lum Kin, of Gran Ville RC Primary; and incumbent president De Freitas, of Tunapuna Girls’ RC Primary. The nominees for first vice president are: Adesh Dwarika, of Aranguez North Secondary; and Ekka Natasha Mc Fee, of Cascade School for the Deaf.

For second vice president, the nominees are: Marsha Nicole Huggins, of Marabella South Primary; and Jeervon Collin Purcell, of Claxton Bay AC Senior Primary.

The third vice-president nominees are: Natasha Baram-Ramthahal, of Sangre Grande Government Primary; Dillon Chad Harracksingh, of Moruga Secondary; and Gregory Hilary Subero, of Tabaquite RC Primary.

For general secretary Kady Suzette Beckles, of Rio Claro East Secondary; and Colleen Barbaste-Jackson of Northern Eastern College were nominated. The treasurer nominees are: Cuthbert Curlan Joseph, of St Francis Boys’ College, Belmont, and Vyshall Nandlal, of Happy Hill Hindu Primary.