Between Christmas Day 2020 and New Year’s 2021, the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) in Port-of-Spain rescued eight displaced dogs from several areas across the country.
You May Like
TTSPCA rescues eight dogs between Christmas & New Year’s Day
Between Christmas Day 2020 and New Year’s 2021, the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) in Port-of-Spain rescued eight displaced dogs from several areas across the country.