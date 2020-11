The Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter (Gen­der and Child Af­fairs) yes­ter­day an­nounced that Priyan­ka Lal­la, Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Child Rights Am­bas­sador, has been spe­cial­ly se­lect­ed by UNICEF to be­come the first UNICEF Youth Ad­vo­cate from the 12 coun­tries of the East­ern Caribbean, along with an­oth­er rep­re­sen­ta­tive from Bar­ba­dos.