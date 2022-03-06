TTPS warns against sharing video of alleged sexual assault of girl

News

The police are warning the public to refrain from sharing a video clip allegedly depicting a minor being sexually assaulted by an adult male in the back seat of a vehicle.

In a statement, the police service said it was aware of the video clip circulating on social media.

“While it has become commonplace to share videos and pics of topical and trending stories via social media, in this particular instance, doing so is contrary to the Children’s Act Chapter 46:01, section 40 subsection 1 (B), which states: to publish, distribute, transmit child pornography, anyone who contravenes this law is liable on conviction on indictment to a fine of $30,000 and imprisonment for 10 years,” the statement warned.

In the release, the police service asked the public to stop sharing the video clip.

It also said a report was made to the Northern Division Child Protection Unit by the victim and her father on March 2, and a suspect was arrested the same day.

The accused was charged with sexual touching of a child the next day.

On Friday, he was remanded into custody pending tracing when he appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate.