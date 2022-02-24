TTPS continues scientific drive to solve crime

News

PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

THE police service is continuing its drive to use more scientific methods to solve crime and on Wednesday, boasted of recently solving two triple murders using ballistic tests.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, head of the Homicide Bureau Snr Supt Vena Butler said thanks to ballistics they solved the two triple killings and is nearing completion of a third triple killing.

Butler spoke at the end of meeting held by the National Security Ministry and various heads of the police service. Part of the meeting included a discussion with officials from the Coral Spring Police in Florida.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said part of the mandate of the ministry is to professionalize the police service and other arms of the ministry. Part of that professional drive he said is the evolution of crime fighting.

“It not a fixed target it is a moving target and so we have to continuously upgrade our techniques and skill and implant the kind of resources we must. Today we gathered at the Hyatt with the support of the Police Commissioner and all the elements of the police service to re-engaged in the scientific methods in dealing with crime, from finger printing, to DNA to ballistic analysis.”

Hinds said the construction of a new Forensic Science Centre in Mt Hope, which will be seven times larger than the existing centre, will further facilitate the renewed drive towards scientific approach to crime fighting.

“The cabinet already approved the lands for that the conceptual drawings already done and as late as yesterday I know there were high level meetings with those responsible for delivering this important project.”

Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob, who was also at the symposium and the media briefing said the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) based in Cumuto, have trained ballistics experts. He said of the 21 trained officers, 19 are presently on the job and 14 assigned to the Forensic Science Centre. He said for the year 85 illegal firearms were recovered.

Asked if there are plans to train police officers to become experts in DNA testing as well, Jacob said: “That is something we are considering. I had discussions with the acting director of the Forensic Science Centre. We have police officers with the qualifications that can in fact be trained to assist with the whole aspects of ballistics as experts and we are also considering that.”