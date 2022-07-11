TTMA, THA heads hold virtual meeting

News

TTMA president Tricia Coosal. – Sureash Cholai

PRESIDENT of the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Tricia Coosal had a virtual meeting last week with Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine to discuss strengthening ties between the two organisations.

Atthe TTMA’s 2019 Annual Meeting held in April 2020, the association changed its by-laws to reserve by default, one vacancy on the Board of Directors for a member residing in Tobago.

This change serves to allow for more inclusion of the business community of Tobago in the affairs of the association. It was at this Annual Meeting that Coosal was re-elected as president of the TTMA.

During TTMA’s meeting with the THA, a press release said on Monday, Coosal highlighted the importance of strengthening the relationship between both institutions stating, “This first engagement between my office and Mr. Augustine’s signals TTMA’s commitment to promoting manufacturing across our twin-island State.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. –

“Particularly interesting is, inter alia, the manufacturing of alternative sources of flour such as cassava flour in Tobago as persons seek healthy alternatives to wheat flour.”

Discussions also included the THA’s presence at the Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) 2022 taking place at the Center of Excellence, Macoya from August 25-27. At the convention, the cassava flour and many other products from Tobago would be on display.

Coosal stated, “TTMA looks forward to a heightened presence from Tobago at TIC this year and in the coming years as we seek to continue to carve out a significant space for Tobago at future TICs.

“This year, Tobago will be taking fourteen (14) booths at TIC with cultural interludes taking place at their booths. TTMA welcomes this showcasing of local talent and intensified cultural exhibition at the show.”

She also expressed her wishto pay a courtesy call on Augustine in the future at his office in Tobago.

“I look forward to visiting the industrial park with members of the TTMA Secretariat to gather and share information, which will promote a deeper appreciation of the non-energy manufacturing sector in Tobago.”