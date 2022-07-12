TTMA seeks to strenthen ties with THA

Tobago

TTMA president Tricia Coosal. –

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) is seeking to strengthen its relationship with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

A media release on Monday, the TTMA said its president Tricia Coosal met virtually last week with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

“At TTMA’s 2019 annual meeting held in April 2020, TTMA changed its by-laws to reserve, by default, one vacancy on the board of directors for a member residing in Tobago.”

The TTMA said this would allow for more inclusion of the Tobago business community in the affairs of the association.

Coosal, during the meeting with Augustine, highlighted the importance of strengthening the relationship between both institutions.

She said, “This first engagement between my office and Mr Augustine’s signals TTMA’s commitment to promoting manufacturing across our twin-island State. Particularly interesting is, inter alia, the manufacturing of alternative sources of flour such as cassava flour in Tobago as persons seek healthy alternatives to wheat flour.”

The release said Coosal and Augustine also spoke about the THA’s presence at this year’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) at the Center of Excellence, Macoya from August 25- 27 where the cassava flour and many other products from Tobago would be on display.

“TTMA looks forward to a heightened presence from Tobago at TIC this year and in the coming years as we seek to continue to carve out a significant space for Tobago at future TICs,” Coosal said.

“This year, Tobago will be taking 14 booths at TIC with cultural interludes taking place at their booths. TTMA welcomes this showcasing of local talent and intensified cultural exhibition at the show.”

Coosal also said she hopes to pay a courtesy call on Augustine in the future at his office in Tobago.

“I look forward to visiting the industrial park with members of the TTMA secretariat to gather and share information, which will promote a deeper appreciation of the non-energy manufacturing sector in Tobago.”