TTMA meets with police on illicit trade

File photo: TTMA president Tricia Coosal.

Officials from the TT Manufacturer’s Association (TTMA) and the police met to discuss strategies and policies aimed at preventing illicit trade in TT.

A media release from the TTMA on Thursday reported that the meeting was attended by the association’s president Tricia Coosal and acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob which sought to strengthen partnership between the two entities.

Among the concerns raised during the meeting was the need for more measures to interdict the illegal trade of items from alcohol, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, cleaning agents and counterfeit items.

During her remarks Coosal said the association was committed to raising awareness on different illegal activities such as piracy, smuggling, counterfiting and the illicit trade of items in free zones.

She also reaffirmed the association’s commitment to lending support and partnering with the police, noting that the association continued to work closely with ASP Leon Haynes of the Multi-Agency Task Force to train his team.

For his part, Jacob said, while those involved in the illegal trade of goods were increasingly resourceful, the police were determined to address the problem.

Jacob also outlined the need for fair competition between legitimate manufacturers and distributors to reduce the prevalence of illegal trade.

He also noted that training and education were critical to inform the public on the impact of illegal trade on the economy.

The partnership between the police and the TTMA will be led through the Multi-Agency Task Force which involved the Customs and Excise Division, the TT Bureau of Standards, the Chemistry Food and Drug Division and the Tobacco Control Unit.