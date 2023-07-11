TTMA commends flour producers for price cut

News

File photo: National Flour Mills and Nutrimix flour products on sale at a supermarket in San Juan. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) has commended its members Nutrimix, National Flour Mills and Sheik Lisha Ltd for announcing an intended price cut on flour in the near future after global grain prices decreased.

The TTMA said in a release this also indicates that manufacturers continue to be conscious of their impact on the cost of living.

It added that the domino effect of this grain-price drop highlights the potential impact of external factors on manufacturers. While manufacturers continue to be optimal in their production and pricing, external factors, such as the global price of flour, has affected the costs to consumers, it said.

The association is hopeful that as the global economy continues to regularise in the post-pandemic period, it will continue to have a positive impact on the consumer in the future.