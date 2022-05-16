TTFA thanks Caribbean Airlines for support during pandemic

Sports

Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, speaks at a media conference in March. – ROGER JACOB

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad has thanked Caribbean Airlines for their continuous support and professionalism shown to the national teams throughout the pandemic.

During the men’s team qualification campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, between March and June 2021, the airline has been facilitating travel arrangements for the team, and offering its best group rates and other facilities, to ensure that the squad make it to their scheduled games.

Hadad said, “The response and support from Caribbean Airlines has been excellent. All through the covid19 pandemic, they have been accommodating and professional to all our national teams.

TT women’s football team – Courtesy TTFA

“We wish to thank you for the support and we look forward to a continued relationship as the association enters another busy calendar of activity in 2022 and beyond.”

Caribbean Airlines provided travel support to players and TTFA members for their recent football games, ensuring affordable, comfortable, and convenient travel to various destinations.

Dionne Ligoure, Caribbean Airlines head of corporate communications said, “Caribbean Airlines is always keen to provide convenient and affordable travel solutions to our valued customers.

TT men’s football team – Courtesy TTFA

“Further, as a responsible corporate citizen, the support provided to organisations like the TTFA and others are in the interest of the development of sport, youth and our communities.”