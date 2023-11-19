T&TEC: Possible disruptions over weekend

News

File photo: TTEC head office in Port of Spain.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is warning customers of possible disruptions in electricity supply over the weekend caused by the shutdown of one of its independent power producer (IPP) plants. In a release on Monday, T&TEC said the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) plant has a total shutdown planned from November 25-26 for “critical upgrade work.”This, it said, is expected to occur between 10 pm on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday.It said two other IPPs, PowerGen and Contour Global Trinity Power, can and will fill the resulting gap in the electricity grid.

However, the commission warned, should these IPPs suffer any loss of generation during TGU’s shutdown, T&TEC may have to shed load, causing a temporary loss of electricity supply to some customers. But it said, “T&TEC assures its customers that it will work closely with TGU and its other independent power producers to ensure that, in the unlikely event any loss of supply occurs, the disruption will be minimal. Customers in Tobago will not be affected by this planned shutdown.”