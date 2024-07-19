T&TEC hit as software update cripples banks, airports globally

News

THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (TTEC) says it has resolved issues connected to the global IT disturbance reportedly caused by a security software update, which crippled banks, airlines and media outlets, among other organisations around the world on July 19.

T&TEC said, “A brief disruption to its online payment platforms, due to the current global IT outage, has been resolved,” adding that customers can resume payments via Quick Pay and Customer Web Access.”

It remains unclear how many, if any, local banks were affected by the global IT issue on July 19 reported widely by international news agencies and said to be the largest such disturbance in history.

Cyber security firm CrowdStrike said the problems began with a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows. Mac and Linux systems were unaffected.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz promised a fix.

US outlet AP reported, however, that hours after Kurtz’s comments, “The disruptions continued – and escalated.”

Check-in and booking services were affected, causing long lines at US, European and Asian airports.

AP reported that hospitals and doctors’ offices had problems with their appointment systems, and cancelled surgery.

Kurtz told NBC’s Today Show, “We’re deeply sorry for the impact that we’ve caused to customers, to travellers, to anyone affected by this, including our companies.

“We know what the issue is,” he said, “and are working to remedy it.”