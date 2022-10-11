T&TEC agrees to pay designer for 2015 decorations

News

THE TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has agreed to settle a claim filed by a Carenage designer over unpaid fees after she provided decorating services for the commission’s Emancipation Day celebrations in 2015.

On Tuesday, Justice Frank Seepersad was told of the decision to settle the dispute between Allanah Garraway and the commission when the matter came up for hearing.

The commission has agreed to pay the $120,000 she claimed and $20,000 in legal costs.

In her lawsuit, Garraway said she was contracted to decorate seven service centres and an Emancipation king and queen show.

Garraway said she installed the decorations as requested and returned after August 1 to remove them. The lawsuit also said there were no complaints about the quality of her work or the services she provided.

She said she submitted invoices and two weeks later, she was told the matter was under review because of the change in Government and change in the T&TEC board.

Garraway persisted in her claim for payment and checked periodically until 2018, when she was told her issue would be discussed with the board. She was then told that T&TEC was awaiting board approval for payment.

She filed her lawsuit after all attempts to get payment were futile.

In its defence, T&TEC admitted that Garraway was hired but claimed her estimate for the work was inflated.

On Tuesday, when the judge was told of the agreement between the parties, he signed off on the consent order.

Garraway was represented by attorney Lyndon Leu.