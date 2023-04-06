TTAL predicts 64,000 cruise ship tourists for Tobago by month’s end

News

Tourists disembark the First Try glass-bottom boat after a tour of Buccoo Reef, Tobago after arriving on the island on a cruise ship. – File photo

THE Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) is predicting that by month’s end, an estimated 64,000 tourists would have visited the island since the start of the cruise ship season last November.

It also noted that between November 2022 and March 2023, Trinidad and Tobago welcomed 139,640 cruise ship passengers and 51, 988 crew members, according to a report by Carvalho’s Agencies.

TTAL gave the figures in a statement on Thursday as the agency provided feedback on its attendance at Seatrade Cruise Global in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which was held from March 27-31.

The agency described Seatrade as the hallmark annual cruise event for stakeholders in the global cruise ship industry. The 2023 edition, hosted at the Broward County Convention Centre, attracted an estimated 10,000 attendees.

Stakeholders were exposed to the latest cruise products and services from more than 500 exhibitors.

Tobago’s contingent at the event comprised THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Tashia Burris, TTAL executive chairman Alicia Edwards, TTAL director of cruise and transportation Orville Dillon, and technical advisor Korice Archer-Quashie Nancis.

The team was accompanied by representatives from the Port Authority of TT and Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL).

The delegation attended teaching sessions and panel discussions on trending topics, including best sustainability practices and ethics and cruising in a changing world.

In its statement, Edwards is quoted as saying that the agency remains committed to supporting the upward trajectory of Tobago’s cruise arrivals by working with the Division of Tourism at Seatrade to deepen relationships between attending cruise operators with existing cruise lines to Tobago.

She is also quoted as saying, “While the pandemic continues to challenge the cruise industry, 2023 is expected to be a pivotal turning point for Caribbean cruising, with many cruise lines announcing their full fleets will be deployed across the world for the first time in two years.

“Our participation in Seatrade at this critical juncture of the tourism sector recovery allowed us to gain the insight and connections needed to better position destination Tobago in the global cruise marketplace.”

Coming out of Seatrade Cruise Global, TTAL said, it has been able to initiate discussions with three major cruise lines so far, as talks continue with the aim of stimulating more interest in Tobago as a preferred port of call for cruise lines operating within the Caribbean.