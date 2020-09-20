T&T writer gets prestigious award

In the midst of the gloom of the pan­dem­ic, one T&T writer has found rea­son to cel­e­brate. Bren­da Mo­hammed re­ceived the Prashamshith Pathr (Cer­tifi­cate of Ap­pre­ci­a­tion) from one of the world’s most ac­tive writ­ers’ fo­rum, Mo­ti­va­tion­al Strips, and the In­di­an gov­ern­ment’s most re­spect­ed lit­er­ary in­sti­tu­tion, Gu­jarat Sahitya Acad­e­my. It was award­ed to 350 promi­nent writ­ers from 80 coun­tries as In­dia marked its 74th In­de­pen­dence Day on Au­gust 15.