In the midst of the gloom of the pandemic, one T&T writer has found reason to celebrate. Brenda Mohammed received the Prashamshith Pathr (Certificate of Appreciation) from one of the world’s most active writers’ forum, Motivational Strips, and the Indian government’s most respected literary institution, Gujarat Sahitya Academy. It was awarded to 350 prominent writers from 80 countries as India marked its 74th Independence Day on August 15.
T&T writer gets prestigious award
Sun Sep 20 , 2020
