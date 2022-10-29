TT teams advance to NORCECA Under-23 quarters

Sports

TT beach volleyballers (left-right) Nicholas Williams, Britney Choon, Tsyan Selvon and Joshua Persaud. –

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s male and female teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tournament in Cayman Islands on Saturday.

In the women’s division, TT’s Britney Choon and Tsyan Selvon finished second (five points) in Pool B after notching two wins and a loss on the opening day.

TT lost their opening match against USA’s Ella Connor/Piper Ferch 21-12, 21-11. Choon and Selvon however, rebounded to defeat two Cayman Islands’ teams – Anjia Delapenha/Lucie Finlason 13-21, 21-13, 15-10 and Brianna Delapenha/Joanna Robinson 21-18, 21-8.

Topping the group was USA’s Connor/Ferch (six points)

For a spot in the semi-finals, the TT team faces another Cayman Islands pair of D Tulloch/C Gaetos from 9.50 am on Sunday. In other quarter-final bouts, Canada face Cayman Islands and USA play another host-nation team.

In the men’s category, TT’s Joshua Persaud and Nicholas Williams squeezed into the quarter-final round after recording one-win and two losses on Saturday. They finished third in Pool B on four points.

Persaud/Williams lost their opening match 22-20, 21-16 against Jamaica’s Lovelet Blake/Andrae Robb and again fell to 21-13, 21-13 defeat in their second against USA’s Caleb Blanchette/Dylan McClung.

But in their final group match against Cayman Islands’ Declan Van Dam/Jabari Powery, the TT men romped to 21-10, 21-7 victory and, in the process, sealed a spot in the quarters.

They also chase a semi-final spot against Canada from 10.40 am on Sunday.