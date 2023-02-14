TT offers Guyana technical assistance with oil and gas sector

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
TT offers Guyana technical assistance with oil and gas sector
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Backed up by Trinidad and Tobago’s longstanding role as an oil and gas producer, the twin island republic’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Tuesday offered Guyana the benefit of his country’s te…

NewsAmericasNow.com