TT Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors host cricket tournament, fun day

News

A group of children and two adults at the Super 6 Cricket tournament and Fun Day hosted by TT Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (TTAIFA) South Chapter on June 8 in Pleasantville. –

THE TT Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (TTAIFA) South Chapter held its first-ever Super 6 Cricket tournament and Fun Day on Thursday.

The event, held at the car park of Pleasantville Community Centre, saw six teams competing for the first prize and children participating in games like musical chairs, races, face the cookie contest, and other attractions like a bouncy castle.

The Maritime Financial Group at the Super 6 Cricket tournament and Fun Day hosted by TT Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (TTAIFA) South Chapter on June 8 in Pleasantville. –

The teams included representatives from Guardian Life of the Caribbean, the Maritime Financial Group, Sagicor Life, Tatil Life, Ramlal Basdeo Branch and Saad Baksh Branch.

Organisers said the tournament “was fierce yet fun” and thanked sponsors, including Caribe Brewery, Ramps Logistics, Fitt Street Market, Body Smile by Keslen, Trinity Medical Centre, Bermudez, and Fun Time Enterprises.

President of the TT Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (South Chapter) Risha Baddaloo and Raphael Teeluck, of Guardian Life Titans, at the Super 6 Cricket tournament and Fun Day on June 8 in Pleasantville. –

Guardian Life Titans emerged victorious, winning by six runs to the Maritime Financial Group.

Raphael Teeluck, of Guardian Life Titans, was among several people who got special prizes. Teeluck was awarded for making the most runs.