TSTT sacks chief financial officer

Former chief financial officer of TSTT Shiva Ramnarine. –

Former TSTT chief financial officer Shiva Ramnarine was fired from his position on Friday.

Ramnarine lawyers said TSTT (Telecommunications Services of TT) senior management had confirmed his exit from the company but did not give a reason for his termination.

“Our client’s termination is in no way based on any finding of wrongdoing, misconduct, breach on his part,” a press release issued by his lawyers on Saturday said.

They said TSTT acknowledged Ramnarine had served the company “well during his tenure” and wished him well in his future endeavours.

In a statement on Friday, the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) secretary general Joanne Ogeer called Ramnarine’s departure a welcomed one that marked the start of a positive turnaround for the company.

“As an advocate for decent employment, the CWU seldom celebrates the displacement of anyone from within the employ of any organisation, however, in this instance, the union feels vindicated having been in the fore clamouring for this decision for the last two years.

She said it was difficult to see the state of the company “due to inept management practises” and believed it was time the company invested in customer satisfaction and retention, and in new business to increase revenue.

She added that the union was satisfied that a decision was to “save, rebuild, and rebrand” the company with “all hands on deck” as employees and the union’s executive would continue to work with the company to ensure its viability and sustainability.

Ramnarine took issues with a CNC3 report that gave a reason for his firing, and his lawyers have since sent a cease and desist notice to the media house.

The legal letter was addressed to lead editor Ria Rambally and executive producer Sampson Nanton from attorney Karina Singh of Fortis Chambers, Woodbrook.

Singh called on the network not to broadcast or publish any further reports regarding Ramnarine that contained “manufactured falsehoods intended to cause harm to our client.” It also said no effort was made to contact him to verify any of the information that was broadcast.

When contacted for a comment on Saturday, Ramnarine said his lawyers were handling the matter.

Last November, TSTT CEO Lisa Agard was replaced after the company suffered a major cyber attack where customers’ data was stolen.

A release from the company said then former TSTT GM Kent Western was appointed acting CEO with immediate effect. It did not give any reason for the executive management change, or say whether Agard had resigned or was fired.