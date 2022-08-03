TSTT: Disrupted services have been restored

News

TSTT workmen inspect the vandalised cables in its underground installation on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY TSTT – TSTT

THE Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) has said all services that were disrupted as a result of vandalism to some of its underground cables in South Trinidad on Sunday are back to normal.

In a brief response on Wednesday to queries by Newsday about the incident, TSTT said, “All services related to Sunday’s incident have been restored.”

The company added that investigations are ongoing.

In a statement on Sunday, TSTT said preliminary investigations pointed to “a major act of vandalism” on a critical cable artery that services customers in South Trinidad.

As a result, customers’ mobile, internet and other services was severely affected.

The same statement said acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob assigned a high-powered team of police to look into the incident.

On Sunday, Jacob said “This is something of a very serious nature because of the high disruption of services to all customers, especially in the southern and southwestern areas, and it also posed a security risk to the whole communication network.”

He added the police view this as a serious infringement on the communication apparatus of the country which at first glance appears to be malicious damage and larceny.

“From speaking with the technical people at TSTT, it is amounting to approximately $1 million in losses,”

TSTT’s CEO Lisa Agard thanked Jacob for his response and is hopeful the criminals will be brought to swift justice.