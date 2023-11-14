TSTT appoints new acting CEO

News

File photo of the TSTT House located #1 Edward Street, Port of Spain.

The Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT) has announced the appointment of Kent Western as its acting CEO with immediate effect after the departure of Lisa Agard.

In a statement on Tuesday, the board said it welcomes Western on his appointment and wishes him success in his new role. The release said Western brings a wealth of leadership experience to the position, having held senior executive roles in the local, regional and international telecommunications industry.

TSTT suffered a major cyberattack on October 9 in which six gigabytes of data, including personal information of 800,000 customers, was made available online by the ransomware group Ransomexx. After Newsday columnist Mark Lyndersay reported this on October 27, TSTT apologised to customers on November 9. Agard said then that the company had responded immediately after the attack by strengthening its cybersecurity.

The TSTT release did not explain the circumstances of Agard’s departure. Nor did it mention the cyberattack.