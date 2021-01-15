Tsoiafatt-Angus untroubled by PNM ousting

Chair­man of the To­ba­go Coun­cil of the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment Stan­ford Cal­len­dar says Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-An­gus is no longer a mem­ber of the par­ty, fol­low­ing a de­ci­sion to run as an in­de­pen­dent can­di­date in the Jan­u­ary 25 To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly elec­tions.

Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment To­ba­go Coun­cil leader Tra­cy David­son-Ce­les­tine is re­fus­ing to take any blame for the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly’s Tourism Di­vi­sion spend­ing $2.5 mil­lion on a failed zi­pline project for Main Ridge, say­ing her role then as sec­re­tary was to set pol­i­cy and en­sure pub­lic ser­vants got mon­ey for […]