Chairman of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement Stanford Callendar says Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is no longer a member of the party, following a decision to run as an independent candidate in the January 25 Tobago House of Assembly elections.
Tsoiafatt-Angus untroubled by PNM ousting
Fri Jan 15 , 2021
You May Like
Tsoiafatt-Angus untroubled by PNM ousting
Chairman of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement Stanford Callendar says Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is no longer a member of the party, following a decision to run as an independent candidate in the January 25 Tobago House of Assembly elections.
Tsoiafatt-Angus untroubled by PNM ousting
Fri Jan 15 , 2021